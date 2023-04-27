The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Education News Chicago

Teddy bear clinic connects health care-bound CPS students with grade schoolers

Dozens of Chicago Public Schools juniors and seniors performed a full round of check-ups on more than 200 stuffed animals brought in by youngsters at Eli Whitney Elementary.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Teddy bear clinic connects health care-bound CPS students with grade schoolers
Ashley Alvarado tests the reflexes on Jasmin Galvez’s teddy bear at Eli Whitney Elementary in Chicago Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Ashley Alvarado tests the reflexes on Jasmin Galvez’s teddy bear Thursday at Eli Whitney Elementary.

Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun-Times

Ashley Alvarado was confident performing a check-up on the small teddy bear brought to her by Jasmin Galvez, who was about the same age as her nephews.

So the high school junior wasn’t flustered by putting her skills to the test on the child’s stuffed bear.

Alvarado carried out a full panel: checking its heart rate, lungs, reflexes, vision and hearing, an X-ray inside of a shoebox and a teeth cleaning.

She was one of several Chicago Public Schools juniors and seniors who performed a full round of check-ups Thursday on more than 200 stuffed animals brought to them by grade schoolers at Eli Whitney Elementary.

Alvarado said she learned “sometimes you have to be patient” with children. “And it’s sometimes fun because they keep you entertained.”

The mock exams also helped the grade schoolers, all from pre-K to second grade, get more comfortable with doctor visits.

“It’s a low-risk environment for our students to engage with preschool kids and engage with their peers,” said Jeanne Lapp, who teaches the students at Little Village Lawndale High School.

Angela Casas shows an x-ray from Victoria Mesta‘s Minnie Mouse doll during the teddy bear check-ups for students at Eli Whitney Elementary in Chicago Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Angela Casas shows Victoria Mesta an X-ray of her Minnie Mouse doll during the teddy bear check-ups Thursday at Eli Whitney Elementary.

Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun-Times

The older students are in the middle of the three-year Career and Technical Education Health Sciences program.

At the end of the demonstration, the kids’ stuffed animals got certificates of wellness, and the students got a toothbrush.

The bears got stickers for demonstrating bravery.

The event, now in its second year, brings together kids of different age groups in the neighborhood, said Eli Whitney Principal Evelia Diaz.

“The older kids, the little ones, they are able to see themselves in them. It’s a positive event,” she said.

Junior Angela Casas has wanted to work in health care since she was inspired by a seventh grade teacher.

On Thursday, she helped break the ice with her teddy’s caretaker by introducing herself as their doctor and figuring out if the child preferred to speak English or Spanish. To help ease the kids into the tests, she let them try the tests on the bear or herself.

“Then they feel really excited,” she said. “They’re like, “Oh, I get to participate. I get to do it.”

Javier Rodriguez of the Career and Technical Education Health Sciences program at Little Village Lawndale High School, instructs Galilea Saucedo how to use a stethoscope at the teddy bear clinic for students at Eli Whitney Elementary in Chicago Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Javier Rodriguez, a student in the Career and Technical Education Health Sciences program at Little Village Lawndale High School, shows Galilea Saucedo how to use a stethoscope Thursday during a teddy bear clinic at Eli Whitney Elementary.

Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun-Times

Casas has been accepted in a summer apprentice program with Medicina Academy and looks forward to working at Lurie Children’s Hospital downtown as part of that.

Javier Rodriguez, a junior, helps out in a small pharmacy in Little Village and wants to be a pharmacist.

One of the children he was paired with said he was nervous, too, so he let the child try tests on themselves.

“Even though I’m pretty sure most kids have visited a doctor, they’re still afraid of most things,” he said. “So showing them that it’s not that bad helped them get over that fear.”

Eli Whitney Elementary students brought stuffed animals to a teddy bear check-up clinic Thursday in Chicago Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Eli Whitney Elementary students brought stuffed animals to a teddy bear check-up clinic Thursday.

Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun-Times

Next Up In Education
Chicago drops public school ratings in favor of a less punitive system for assessing schools
Chicago families plead for a second chance for Hope Institute Learning Academy, which is set to close
Off to the races: NASCAR partnership donates bikes to Chicago kindergartners
Victory — for now — at Northwest Side church after Vatican appeal
One-quarter of minority youth in Cook County juvenile justice system are shot, killed after detention, study finds
GI Bill snafus fallout: Illinois attorney general backs decorated Army vet James Rudisill’s bid to Supreme Court to restore benefits
The Latest
Brandon Johnson waves to a supporter after speaking at his election night party at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
City Hall
Brandon Johnson not ready to clean house at City Hall, adviser says
Don’t expect “wholesale, universal changes” in city departments, said Jason Lee, a senior adviser to Johnson’s mayoral campaign and transition team, citing a need for “at least some initial continuity so that we can make sure that government maintains its core functions.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Protesters hold up signs against the use of ShotSpotter near at W 24th St and S Sawyer Ave during a rally and march against the use of ShotSpotter and Ald. Michael Rodriguez’s response to the community in Little Village, Thursday, July 29, 2021. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Other Views
ShotSpotter changed its name, but no matter what it’s called, the gunshot detection system must go
ShotSpotter has rebranded itself as SoundThinking, but it’s still a false solution to Chicago’s real problem with gun violence, activists write. Millions spent on the technology should go to violent prevention efforts.
By Sharah Hutson and Alyx Goodwin
 
A gavel.
Crime
Girls track coach at Downers Grove South High School charged with paying two minors to produce child porn
Glen Messmer, 46, contacted the minors, who lived out of state, through social media platforms Snapchat and Telegram, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, holds an AR-15-style rifle.
Politics
Naperville gun shop owner appeals his case against state ban to U.S. Supreme Court
Robert Bevis is seeking an emergency junction, one week after a federal appeals court in Chicago turned down his request.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Workers from Wagner Farm in Glenview help guide a steer onto a trailer in Park Ridge Thursday morning. The steer, part of a “senior prank,” escaped from Northridge Preparatory School in Niles, police said.
Suburban Chicago
Steer goes on the lam in north suburbs, leads cops on wild chase through Niles and Park Ridge
The steer was part of a high school senior prank gone wrong, police said.
By Stefano Esposito
 