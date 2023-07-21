Chicago Public Schools hosts first back-to-school bash on the South Side: PHOTOS
In the first of 13 planned celebrations, CPS provided music, food, games, school supplies, and more for students and their families in Davis Square Park on the South Side.
Chicago Public Schools kicked off the 2023-2024 school year Friday with a back-to-school bash at a South Side park.
In the first of 13 planned celebrations, the district provided music, food, games, school supplies, and more for students and their families in Davis Square Park, at 4430 S. Marshfield Ave. Families could also meet with school leaders at the event.
CPS's first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 21. Information about the upcoming school year and more back-to-school bashes can be found here: www.cps.edu/sites/back-to-school.
