Columbia College’s president is stepping down

Following a tumultuous school year, Columbia College Chicago President Kwang-Wu Kim announced he is stepping down from the position he has held for more than a decade.

According to an email from the South Loop school, college trustees have appointed Chief Financial Officer Jerry Tarrer to serve as interim president after Kim departs the school on July 1.

Kim was the target of criticism during a six-week strike by adjunct faculty that upended the school’s fall semester and caused many students to question whether they would return in the spring.

The arts-focused school is unusual in that part-time instructors, who are paid per course, have comprised a large part of the teaching staff since the school’s beginning. Union leaders estimate more than 1,000 classes were impacted by the walkout.

Adjuncts voted to authorize the strike in late October after leaders proposed cutting more than 300 classes. Administrators said the cuts were necessary to plug a $20 million deficit and targeted classes that were under enrolled.

Many adjunct faculty members and students disputed these claims, saying administrators took away offerings that were in demand, and that leaders’ plans to increase class sizes would have harmed learning. They pressed the administration to find other ways to lower costs, including a reduction of President Kim’s salary. Kim earned more than $1.1 million in 2022, according to a tax filing.

The strike ended in December after the union approved a deal with Columbia that, according to union leaders, included restoration of some spring classes that had been slated for cancellation, a health care benefit and a guarantee of instruction for adjunct faculty members.

Columbia College has struggled financially in recent years as enrollment has declined from 11,400 in 2010 to 6,400 as of 2022, according to federal data.

Lisa Kurian Philip covers higher education for WBEZ, in partnership with Open Campus.

