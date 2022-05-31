The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Elections News Politics

Early voting finally gets underway in the city at downtown supersite

In-person early voting in the rest of the city begins June. 13.

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Early voting finally gets underway in the city at downtown supersite
Martha Roman, 80, casts her ballot Tuesday at the early-voting supersite at 191 N. Clark St., on the first day of early voting for the Illinois primary election.

Martha Roman, 80, casts her ballot Tuesday at the early-voting supersite at 191 N. Clark St.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

On a muggy Tuesday morning, early voting for the June 28 primary got underway in the city with a dozen people waiting in line outside the Chicago Board of Elections supersite downtown.

Most of those in line at 191 N. Clark were retirement-age folks eager to take care of their civic duty.

“I wanted to get it off my mind and get it over with,” said Martha Roman, 80, who lives in the Lake View neighborhood. “I’ve been watching [political ads] on TV for so long, with all these people contradicting each other.”

Marene Smith, 67, of Andersonville, said she was in the hospital during the last Illinois gubernatorial election and was unable to vote. She’s a fan of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“I like that he’s got our state budget closest to being in alignment than the previous administration,” Smith said.

Lloyd Bellinger, 68, a South Side resident, said he always remembers to vote.

“I never forget because Blacks didn’t have their rights a long time ago. … They did anything and everything to keep us from voting,” said Bellinger.

Early voting in the city was supposed to begin May 19 but was delayed to accommodate late changes to the ballot. Chicago voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site regardless of where they live.

The supersite, which has 71 voting booths and is the city’s largest voting location, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays; and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. Only city residents are eligible to vote at the city sites.

Early voting at sites all across the city begins June 13. For more information, go to cboe@chicagoelections.gov.

Next Up In Elections
Mayoral challenger Kam Buckner unveils anti-violence plan
New York jumps in race to host 2024 Democratic National Convention: Big competition for Chicago
Baggage check: Democratic secretary of state candidates haggle over who faces the most ethical questions
Pritzker, Lightfoot, other local Democrats rip Texas governor for injecting Chicago into school shooting debate
GOP gubernatorial debates: Bailey calls Chicago ‘a crime-ridden, corrupt, dysfunctional hellhole’
GOP gubernatorial debates: Irvin more elusive than lesser known rivals Schimpf and Solomon
The Latest
CTA_Blue_Line_train_2.jpg
News
Man riding on top of Blue Line L train injured while jumping off as train stopped
He jumped off between the Pulaski and Kedzie-Homan stops.
By David Struett
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at W. 26th Street and South California.
Crime
DNA found on cigarette butt, witness ID connects man to 2018 murder, prosecutors say
Damien McClellan, 20, was identified as one of two gunman who fatally shot 24-year-old Kenjuan Scott during an attempted carjacking, prosecutors said.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went down with an injury during the Sox’ game against the Cubs on Sunday.
White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson lands on 10-day injured list with strained right groin
The Sox also reinstated Luis Robert from COVID-19 related IL before the start of the series in Toronto.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
AP22151513224534.jpg
Nation/World
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals for victims of school shooting
Over the next two-and-a-half traumatic weeks, people in the southwestern Texas town will say goodbye to the children and their teachers, one heart-wrenching visitation, funeral and burial after another.
By Adriana Gomez Licon | AP
 
Residents are trying to preserve the limestone seawall and prevent the a concrete seawall from taking its place.
News
Conservationists hopeful historic limestone wall at Promontory Point will be preserved
The Promontory Point Conservancy announced last week that U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly earmarked $550,000 of federal funding to authorize a third-party engineering study of the Point’s limestone revetment.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 