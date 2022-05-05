Billionaire Ken Griffin has donated another $25 million to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s Republican gubernatorial bid — meaning Illinois voters should prepare to see even more of an onslaught of television ads and mailers ahead of the June 28 primary.

Griffin contributed the additional $25 million on Monday, according to a report filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Thursday. The hedge-fund founder last contributed $20 million to Irvin’s campaign in February.

Campaign records through March show Irvin has spent $10.1 million on “media placements.” He had raised $22.8 million, which included Griffin’s $20 million. As of March 31, the campaign had $10.9 million cash on hand.

Irvin is trying to survive a Republican primary race that will ultimately pit Griffin’s billions against another billionaire, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. In mid-January, Pritzker donated $90 million to his campaign fund, with some of the money already funneled to other Democratic organizations in the state.

Pritzker spent $171 million of his own money to beat former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018, a race in which Griffin backed Rauner.

And the bad blood between the billionaires has only kept boiling since Griffin spent more than $50 million to defeat Pritzker’s graduated income tax constitutional amendment in 2020.

Last November — months before Irvin even entered the race — Griffin pledged to go “all in” to support a candidate who can beat the Democratic incumbent. Democrats cast it as an attempt to “finance Bruce Rauner 2.0.”

The founder and CEO of the Citadel hedge fund, Griffin is Illinois’ richest person, according to Forbes, with a fortune estimated at $26.7 billion. Pritzker’s net worth is estimated at $3.6 billion.

