The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Elections News Metro/State

Billionaire Griffin drops another $25 million into Republican Irvin’s campaign as part of ‘all in’ bid to unseat Pritzker

Last November — months before Irvin even entered the race — Griffin pledged to go “all in” to support a candidate who can beat the Democratic incumbent.

Tina Sfondeles By Tina SfondelesTaylor Avery
   
SHARE Billionaire Griffin drops another $25 million into Republican Irvin’s campaign as part of ‘all in’ bid to unseat Pritzker
Hedge Fund billionaire Ken Griffin, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Hedge Fund billionaire Ken Griffin, left, in 2018; Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, center, in 2019; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, in March.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times; Patrick Kunzer/Daily Herald; Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Billionaire Ken Griffin has donated another $25 million to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s Republican gubernatorial bid — meaning Illinois voters should prepare to see even more of an onslaught of television ads and mailers ahead of the June 28 primary.

Griffin contributed the additional $25 million on Monday, according to a report filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Thursday. The hedge-fund founder last contributed $20 million to Irvin’s campaign in February.

Campaign records through March show Irvin has spent $10.1 million on “media placements.” He had raised $22.8 million, which included Griffin’s $20 million. As of March 31, the campaign had $10.9 million cash on hand.

Irvin is trying to survive a Republican primary race that will ultimately pit Griffin’s billions against another billionaire, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. In mid-January, Pritzker donated $90 million to his campaign fund, with some of the money already funneled to other Democratic organizations in the state.

Pritzker spent $171 million of his own money to beat former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018, a race in which Griffin backed Rauner.

And the bad blood between the billionaires has only kept boiling since Griffin spent more than $50 million to defeat Pritzker’s graduated income tax constitutional amendment in 2020.

Last November — months before Irvin even entered the race — Griffin pledged to go “all in” to support a candidate who can beat the Democratic incumbent. Democrats cast it as an attempt to “finance Bruce Rauner 2.0.”

The founder and CEO of the Citadel hedge fund, Griffin is Illinois’ richest person, according to Forbes, with a fortune estimated at $26.7 billion. Pritzker’s net worth is estimated at $3.6 billion.

Next Up In Elections
GOP governor candidates see ‘hope for Illinois’ in expected reversal of Roe v. Wade
Illinois will remain ‘beacon of hope’ for women, Pritzker vows after leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion
Abortion rights now loom as a key factor in Illinois politics in wake of Supreme Court leak
Exclusive details on Chicago’s bid for 2024 Democratic convention: Bid due May 27
Chicago-area react to pending Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision striking down abortion rights
Fact-check: Orland Park mayor is correct in claim that southwest suburb’s crime at nearly three-decade low
The Latest
Two people walk by the Boeing headquarters located at 100 North Riverside Plaza on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Boeing plans to move its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Business
Boeing HQ departing Chicago
The airplane manufacturer, which moved here in 2001, is moving its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, near Washington, D.C., to be closer to key government officials.
By David Roeder and Fran Spielman
 
The Cubs are in the midst of a dreary stretch of their season, and not only because of the weather.
Cubs
For Cubs, April showers still falling in May as slide continues
The Cubs have lost 11 of their past 14 games.
By Maddie Lee
 
OM_GK_00315.JPG
Movies and TV
‘Operation Mincemeat’: A dead body dupes the Nazis in stylish film that’s sometimes heavy, sometimes crazy
The changes in tone work as a British officer (Colin Firth) uses a ridiculous plan to save thousands of lives.
By Richard Roeper
 
Lori Lightfoot talks to reporters after winning the 2019 Chicago mayoral election.
Columnists
Time to embrace ‘Our Lori’
If we’re going to be stuck with Lori Lightfoot for another term, we might as well try to like her.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Chicago_Park_District_pool_photo_.jpeg
Crime
2nd lifeguard supervisor charged with sexually assaulting teen employee
Former lifeguard supervisor Hector Cox’s bail was set at $275,000 during a hearing where he faced charges of criminal sexual assault related to an alleged 2018 incident at the Jefferson Park Pool, 4822 N. Long Ave.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 