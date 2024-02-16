Early primary voting in Chicago delayed until Cook County judicial candidate gets removed from ballot

Complete coverage of the local and national primary and general election, including results, analysis and voter resources to keep Chicago voters informed.

Early voting for the March 19 primary election in Chicago was temporarily shut down Friday after the Illinois Appellate Court ordered the removal of a judicial candidate from the ballot.

The appellate court paused early voting so that the Chicago Board of Elections can ensure the removal of Ashonta C. Rice, who was running for Cook County circuit judge, from the ballot.

Early voting in began in the Loop Thursday morning, at a downtown supersite at 191 N. Clark St. and at the Chicago Board of Elections sixth-floor office at 69 W. Washington St.,

Earlier this year, the Cook County Officers Electoral Board had ordered Rice's removal from the Democratic primary ballot. Rice won a stay of enforcement of that order, but that stay was lifted Friday.

The temporary shutdown will allow officials at the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners to reprogram early voting touchscreen machines to reflect Rice's deletion from the ballot. Vote-by-mail ballots weren't affected because they had not been sent out yet to Chicago voters.

A similar situation occurred last year, when early voting was delayed so that Shawn A. Walker, a candidate for 28th Ward alderman, could be added back to the ballot.

Each of the city’s 50 wards will open its own early voting locations March 4. More locations to vote early across the Chicago area will open as Election Day approaches.

