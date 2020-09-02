 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, his family tested positive for the coronavirus

The Rock says his wife, two young daughter have fully recovered after a “rough go.”

By Associated Press
In this file photo taken on December 9, 2019, actor Dwayne Johnson and his wife singer Lauren Hashian arrive at the premiere of “Jumanji: The Next Level.” Johnson and his entire family tested positive for coronavirus but have made a full recovery.
Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus minute video on Instagram on Wednesday.. He said he was shocked after hearing their positive tests, calling the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure.”

The actor said he along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have now recovered. He said his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple days.

But for Johnson and his wife, he said they both had a “rough go.”

Johnson said he and his family caught the virus from close family friends, who told him they did not know where they contracted the virus.

Johnson said the ordeal has made him more conscious. He made several suggestions to combat the virus such as wearing a mask, boost your immune system and commit to wellness.

