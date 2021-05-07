 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago festivals 2021: What events have returned, been rescheduled

Just because summer if over doesn’t mean festivals have ended. The fall brings more events. Here’s the latest updates on this year’s changing entertainment landscape.

By John Silver Updated
Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park has been rescheduled in 2021 for Sept. 10-12.
With summer moving further in the rear-view mirror, Chicago’s festivals season is still going strong.

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.

The pandemic has continued to force cancelations among some festivals, but others have adapted to various restrictions and have announced their return and concerts have been rescheduled.

We’re tracking the status of the city’s festival and major events throughout the area as new cancellations and postponements are announced. Check back for updates.

ONGOING

  • Hello Helios: The warming suns of Chicago’s Greektown, 24 artworks in a public art installation along Halsted Street from Madison St. to Van Buren. Beginning June 5.

  • The Ravinia Festival announced it will reopen in July 1 for 64 concerts through Sept. 26 with a slate of outdoor concerts including a six-week residency by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Also slated to appear are: Cynthia Erivo, Kurt Elling, Brian McKnight, Ides of March, Madeleine Peyroux, Midori, Joshua Bell, Pinchas Zukerman, the Chicago Sinfonietta and the Joffrey Ballet.
  • Sundays on State, a weekly summer street festival, which will close portions of State Street on Sundays for pedestrians. Aug. 8, 22 and 29, and Sept. 5 and 12.

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

