Chicago festivals 2021: What events have returned, been rescheduled

With summer moving further in the rear-view mirror, Chicago’s festivals season is still going strong.
The pandemic has continued to force cancelations among some festivals, but others have adapted to various restrictions and have announced their return and concerts have been rescheduled.
We’re tracking the status of the city’s festival and major events throughout the area as new cancellations and postponements are announced. Check back for updates.
ONGOING
- Hello Helios: The warming suns of Chicago’s Greektown, 24 artworks in a public art installation along Halsted Street from Madison St. to Van Buren. Beginning June 5.
- The Ravinia Festival announced it will reopen in July 1 for 64 concerts through Sept. 26 with a slate of outdoor concerts including a six-week residency by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Also slated to appear are: Cynthia Erivo, Kurt Elling, Brian McKnight, Ides of March, Madeleine Peyroux, Midori, Joshua Bell, Pinchas Zukerman, the Chicago Sinfonietta and the Joffrey Ballet.
- Sundays on State, a weekly summer street festival, which will close portions of State Street on Sundays for pedestrians. Aug. 8, 22 and 29, and Sept. 5 and 12.
SEPTEMBER
- Summerfest: Milwaukee. The festival will take place over three weekends, Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. More than 100 artists are slated to perform including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Luke Bryan, Pixies, Rise Against, Wilco, Diplo, and Fitz and the Tantrums.
- Arc Music Festival: Union Park, house and techno festival, Sept. 4-5.
- Roscoe Village Burger Fest, Sept. 4-5
- Bike the Drive, Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Lake Shore Drive, Sept. 5.
- Evening on Division: Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Division Street between State and Dearborn
- Pitchfork Music Festival: Union Park, Sept. 10-12.
- Printers Row Lit Fest, Sept. 11-12. Headlining the festival will be National Book Award winner Ta-Nehisi Coates.
- Chicago Vegandale: Vegan Food Festival, Grant Park. Sept. 11.
- Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Festival: Lake Meadow Park, Sept. 11-12
- RiotFest: Douglass Park, Sept. 17-19.
- Dead & Company: Wrigley Field, Sept. 17-18
- Wright Plus Architectural Housewalk: Oak Park. Sept. 18.
- A Night at Mister Kelly’s: The Stars Come Alive: City Winery, Sept. 18
- Artfest Michigan Ave.: Sept. 18-19.
- Andersonville Homecoming: Sept. 24-26
- Hyde Park Jazz Festival, Sept. 25-26.
- Lyric Opera of Chicago 2021-22 season, opening night featuring a new production of Verdi’s Macbeth, Sept. 25.
OCTOBER
- Lincoln Square Greek Fest: Oct. 1-3.
- Chicago Wine Fest, at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Oct. 2.
- Spring Awakening/Autumn Equinox, Addams/Medill Park, Oct. 2-3.
- “Six,” Broadway In Chicago, at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, Oct. 5, 2021 – Jan. 30, 2022.
- Lincoln Park Wine Fest, Jonquil Park, Oct. 9-10.
- Chicago Marathon: Oct. 10
- Court Theatre – “Othello,” Court Theatre, opening Oct. 21.
- Chicago Chicken Wing Festival: Oct. 24