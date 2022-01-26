 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Local librarian dethrones ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider

Rhone Talsma, a librarian in Chicago Ridge, wins $29,600 to break Schneider’s 40-game winning streak.

By Darel Jevens
Amy Schneider leaves “Jeopardy!” with $1,382,800 in winnings.
All that researching paid off Wednesday for local librarian Rhone Talsma, whose victory on “Jeopardy!” broke the 40-game streak of the seemingly invincible Amy Schneider.

Talsma, a multimedia librarian at the Chicago Ridge Public Library, racked up $29,600 on Wednesday’s episode to defeat Schneider with $19,600.

Schneider goes into the record books with the second longest consecutive win streak in show history. In first with 74 games is Ken Jennings, who is now the daytime “Jeopardy!” host and was there to watch Schneider approach his record.

New “Jeopardy!” champ Rhona Talsma (right) stands with host Ken Jennings.
Talsma didn’t clinch his win until Final Jeopardy, which he entered trailing Schneider by $10,000. The clue was, “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.”

Schneider provided no response. Talsma correctly wrote “Bangladesh” to become the new champ.

Schneider leaves with $1,382,800, which puts her behind Jennings, Naperville’s James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio on the all-time, regular-season cash winnings list.

