Jennifer Hudson talk show coming in the fall

Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson can add one more job title to her resume: talk show host.

The Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award winner from Chicago will be hosting “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Fox-owned stations this fall, it was confirmed Wednesday.

The daytime series will be a one-hour affair produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. The announcement also noted that the talk show will simultaneously launch on Hearst Television stations.

Variety reports that while Hudson’s show is “not technically Warner Bros. TV’s replacement for ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ which is coming to an end this year, Hudson’s show is positioned to be the studio’s new flagship daytime talk show once DeGeneres has said her final goodbye after a 19-season run.”

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,’” Hudson said via statement. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all.”

Hudson’s fellow “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson made a successful foray into daytime television with the launch NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2019.

Last month, Fox announced that Emmy Award winner Sherri Shepherd will be hosting her own talk show, “Sherri,” also starting in the fall. Shepherd’s gabfest replaces the canceled “The Wendy Williams Show.”