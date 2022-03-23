The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ set for debut in Chicago

The exhibition will feature a variety of multidimensional spaces that navigate the life and career of the iconic musicmaker.

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
 March 23, 2022 11:03 AM
Take a multidimensional trip through the life and career of the late music icon Prince, when “Prince: The Immersive Experience” arrives in Chicago in June.

Steven Parke

Chicago — get ready for a purple reign this summer when “Prince: The Immersive Experience” arrives for its world premiere engagement on June 9.

Presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, the interactive experience at The Shops at North Bridge, 540 N. Michigan Ave., will feature a variety of multidimensional spaces that navigate the life and career of the iconic musicmaker. According to Wednesday’s announcement, visitors can step inside the “Purple Rain” album cover; visit Paisley Park’s Studio A to mix a greatest hit; and enjoy an audiovisual dance party, among other offerings. The exhibit will also feature an array of Prince’s wardrobe pieces, music instruments and photos.

The exhibition is scheduled to run through Oct. 9. Time-stamped tickets, starting at $39.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31 at  PrinceTheExperience.com.

“It is an absolute honor to partner with The Prince Estate to create an experience that celebrates Prince’s legendary music and the visionary way that he lived his life. I’m excited for fans to immerse themselves in Prince’s creative world in a way that has never been done before,” said Superfly co-founder Kerry Black, in a statement.

