The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 2, 2022
Mexican artist Rodrigo Oñate — who works under the name Rocodrilo and often works in Chicago — completed this mural at 21st Street and Ashland Avenue in Pilsen in 2020. The theme, he says, is “paying attention to nature . . . our natural surroundings.”

Mexican artist Rodrigo Oñate — who works under the name Rocodrilo and often works in Chicago — completed this mural at 21st Street and Ashland Avenue in Pilsen in 2020. The theme, he says, is “paying attention to nature . . . our natural surroundings.”

Provided

Entertainment and Culture Art Pilsen

Artist says this mashup in a Pilsen mural of birds and feathers and a beam of light is about ‘paying attention to nature’

Mexican artist Rodrigo Oñate completed the project in 2020 with help from an art gallery that, years earlier, helped launch his career.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Artist says this mashup in a Pilsen mural of birds and feathers and a beam of light is about ‘paying attention to nature’
SHARE Artist says this mashup in a Pilsen mural of birds and feathers and a beam of light is about ‘paying attention to nature’
The images on the wall are kind of mashed together, with what looks like an eyeball in a puffy cloud from which emerges a greenish bolt of light that seems to be beaming amid a cluster of birds and errant feathers.

It might seem abstract, but Rodrigo Oñate, the artist who created the mural in 2020, says his message is straightforward.

“The mural talks about paying attention to nature,” says Oñate, who lives in Mexico and paints under the name Rocodrilo. “And keeping aneye on species, taking care of our natural surroundings.”

Rodrigo Oñate at work on the mural in 2020.

Rodrigo Oñate at work on the mural in 2020.

Provided

Teresa Magaña, executive director of the nonprofit Pilsen Arts and Community House, which curated the project, sees the message of the painting at 21st Street and Ashland Avenue a little differently.

“I have a take on it: keeping us together,” Magaña says.

Not just in the sense of the neighborhood pushing back against gentrification in Pilsen, which has been heavily Mexican American and working-class, but “keeping us cohesive,” she says.

“Those animals and creatures fuse together at some point,” Magaña says. “There’s a harmony.”

Oñate, 36, was born in Mexico, “but I’ve lived a great part of my life in the U.S. in different cities, like Minneapolis, Chicago and San Antonio. My grandparent on my dad’s side was born and raised in Pilsen by his immigrant parents from Spain. That’s the main reason I keep a tight relationship with the city of Chicago. Great part of my family lives there and love to be part of the beautiful Chicago art scene.”

“Right know, I live in Querétaro,” he says, “but I love to keep going back to Chicago for some seasons.”

Oñate says he met Magaña seven or eight years ago, “when they first opened the gallery space.” He says he showed up there and “showed my work, and we started to work together.”

Says Magaña: “He came in to the gallery and had his portfolio. We said, ‘Show us your work.’ It was beautiful. At that time, it was drawings. We were blown away.”

Teresa Magaña, executive director of the nonprofit Pilsen Arts and Community House.

Teresa Magaña, executive director of the nonprofit Pilsen Arts and Community House.

Provided

So the gallery, then located at 21st Street and Damen Avenue and now at 1637 W. 18th St., hosted an art show for him.

“We work with emerging talents and give them a chance,” Magaña says.

Magaña’s gallery found the wall for the mural and arranged things with the landlord.

Oñate, who completed the mural while visiting Chicago for another exhibition at the gallery, also has done several other murals around the city, including one at Superior Street and Western Avenue.

A mural by Mexican artist Rodrigo Oñate outside Dark Matter Coffee at Superior Street and Western Avenue.

A mural by Mexican artist Rodrigo Oñate outside Dark Matter Coffee at Superior Street and Western Avenue.

Provided

Murals

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art. More murals added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Music
Fall Entertainment Guide: Harry Styles, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Maneskin among the musicmakers headed to Chicago
Movies and TV
Fall Movie Preview 2022: Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts in films we can’t wait to see
Theater
Fall theater guide 2022: ‘Lion King,’ ‘The Notebook,’ and Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival among the highlights of the season
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
President/CEO of the Chicago Bears Ted Phillips listens as chairman of the Chicago Bears George McCaskey speaks in January.
Bears
Bears president/CEO Ted Phillips to retire in February
Phillips is the fourth president in team history — and the only one not related to founder George Halas.
By Patrick Finley
 
Parents and students arrive at Willa Cather Elementary School, 2908 W. Washington Blvd. in East Garfield Park, for the first day of school for Chicago Public Schools, Monday morning, Aug. 22, 2022.
Education
First-day attendance at CPS ticks up toward pre-pandemic levels
Officials are considering the rate an accomplishment after pandemic attendance struggles — and given it’s the earliest start to a CPS school year in modern memory after an unusually short summer.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp
 
Dirksen Federal Courthouse window
Crime
Political operative tied to ex-Ald. Danny Solis pleads guilty to wire fraud
Roberto Caldero is set to be sentenced Dec. 15.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields and coach Matt Eberflus talk after the Bears’ win against the Browns last week.
Bears
Analyzing the Bears’ preseason — and predictions for 2022
With the season opener about a week away, the Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ biggest questions:
By Patrick Finley
 
Glenbard West’s quarterback Korey Tai (7) throws a pass against Marist.
High School Football
High school football scores: Week 2
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 