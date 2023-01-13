MLK Day Chicago celebrations — our guide to some of the events

The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated on Monday, with the official federal holiday observance of his Jan 15 birthday.

Chicago will commemorate the day with numerous events planned.

Here is a look at some of the happenings:



Martin Luther King’s iconic words “I Have a Dream” will be on display and accented in blue lights on the facade of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Building headquarters at 300 E. Randolph (facing Millennium Park) beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. The tribute will be on display through 5 a.m. Jan. 17.

will be on display and accented in blue lights on the facade of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Building headquarters at 300 E. Randolph (facing Millennium Park) beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. The tribute will be on display through 5 a.m. Jan. 17. The Music Institute of Chicago and Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre present a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, featuring a program of music, dance and art honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy. The event includes the world premiere of Ephraim Champion’s “A Stone of Hope (Martin’s Song),” a piece for soprano cello and piano; a performance by Evanston Dance Ensemble; an art exhibition and more. At 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Admission is free. Visit musicinst.org/mlk23.

present a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, featuring a program of music, dance and art honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy. The event includes the world premiere of Ephraim Champion’s “A Stone of Hope (Martin’s Song),” a piece for soprano cello and piano; a performance by Evanston Dance Ensemble; an art exhibition and more. At 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Admission is free. Visit musicinst.org/mlk23. Chicago Sinfonietta presents “Thunder: MLK Tribute Concert,” featuring performances of Carlos Simon’s “Fate Now Conquers,” Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja, Anthem for Unity for Orchestra,” Kathryn Bostic’s “Letters from Moral Courage” and more. At 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago, Naperville ($54, $67) and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan ($27-$107). Visit chicagosinfonietta.org.

featuring performances of Carlos Simon’s “Fate Now Conquers,” Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja, Anthem for Unity for Orchestra,” Kathryn Bostic’s “Letters from Moral Courage” and more. At 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago, Naperville ($54, $67) and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan ($27-$107). Visit chicagosinfonietta.org. The DuSable Museum of African American History hosts a daylong salute to Dr. King which includes a children’s story time, DJs, a screening of the film “Boycott,” activity tables, taping of elders’ stories about Dr. King and civil rights, a pop-up civil rights exhibit and more. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16 at DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th. Admission is free. Visit dusablemuseum.org.

hosts a daylong salute to Dr. King which includes a children’s story time, DJs, a screening of the film “Boycott,” activity tables, taping of elders’ stories about Dr. King and civil rights, a pop-up civil rights exhibit and more. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16 at DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th. Admission is free. Visit dusablemuseum.org. MLK Day 2023: Southside Stories features a performance by Civic Orchestra of Chicago, South Side Home Movie Project screenings, stories, artmaking and more. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 16 at Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell. Admission is free. Visit hydeparkart.org.

features a performance by Civic Orchestra of Chicago, South Side Home Movie Project screenings, stories, artmaking and more. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 16 at Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell. Admission is free. Visit hydeparkart.org. Chicago History Museum presents a celebration of Dr. King with a sing-along with Lenny Marsh and friends, family-friendly art activities and a screening of “King in Chicago” followed by a discussion. Also, the museum’s Collections staff will help you discover the history of the North Lawndale neighborhood where Dr. King made his home when he lived in Chicago. From 10:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Jan. 16 at Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark. Free with museum admission ($17, $19); the event is free for Illinois residents on this day. Visit home.chicagohistory.org.

— Compiled by Mary Houlihan

