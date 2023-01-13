The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

MLK Day Chicago celebrations — our guide to some of the events

The city will commemorate the day with numerous events planned at area cultural institutions.

By  Contributor
   
SHARE MLK Day Chicago celebrations — our guide to some of the events
In this file photo, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. addresses the crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington D.C., where he gave his ‘I Have A Dream’ speech on Aug 28, 1963.

In this file photo, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. addresses the crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington D.C., where he gave his ‘I Have A Dream’ speech on Aug. 28, 1963.

Getty Images

The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated on Monday, with the official federal holiday observance of his Jan 15 birthday.

Chicago will commemorate the day with numerous events planned.

Here is a look at some of the happenings:

  • Martin Luther King’s iconic words “I Have a Dream” will be on display and accented in blue lights on the facade of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Building headquarters at 300 E. Randolph (facing Millennium Park) beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. The tribute will be on display through 5 a.m. Jan. 17.
  • The Music Institute of Chicago and Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre present a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, featuring a program of music, dance and art honoring the civil rights leader’s legacy. The event includes the world premiere of Ephraim Champion’s “A Stone of Hope (Martin’s Song),” a piece for soprano cello and piano; a performance by Evanston Dance Ensemble; an art exhibition and more. At 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago, Evanston. Admission is free. Visit musicinst.org/mlk23.
  • Chicago Sinfonietta presents “Thunder: MLK Tribute Concert,” featuring performances of Carlos Simon’s “Fate Now Conquers,” Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja, Anthem for Unity for Orchestra,” Kathryn Bostic’s “Letters from Moral Courage” and more. At 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago, Naperville ($54, $67) and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan ($27-$107). Visit chicagosinfonietta.org.
  • The DuSable Museum of African American History hosts a daylong salute to Dr. King which includes a children’s story time, DJs, a screening of the film “Boycott,” activity tables, taping of elders’ stories about Dr. King and civil rights, a pop-up civil rights exhibit and more. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 16 at DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th. Admission is free. Visit dusablemuseum.org.
  • MLK Day 2023: Southside Stories features a performance by Civic Orchestra of Chicago, South Side Home Movie Project screenings, stories, artmaking and more. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 16 at Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell. Admission is free. Visit hydeparkart.org.
  • Chicago History Museum presents a celebration of Dr. King with a sing-along with Lenny Marsh and friends, family-friendly art activities and a screening of “King in Chicago” followed by a discussion. Also, the museum’s Collections staff will help you discover the history of the North Lawndale neighborhood where Dr. King made his home when he lived in Chicago. From 10:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Jan. 16 at Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark. Free with museum admission ($17, $19); the event is free for Illinois residents on this day. Visit home.chicagohistory.org.

— Compiled by Mary Houlihan

Next Up In Entertainment
Tomorrow Never Knows 2023: 5 acts to catch at Chicago winter music fest
Robbie Bachman, Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer and co-founder, dies at 69
‘Andy Warhol in Iran’ — a fictional meeting brings together an artist and a revolutionary in a very real world
Robbie Knievel, stunt motorcyclist son of daredevil Evel Knievel, dies at 60
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland, next to her son
‘The Bear’ Season 2: What’s on the menu for Carmy and crew in Chicago?
The Latest
State Rep. Kelly Cassidy and state Sen. Celina Villanueva hold the signed House Bill 4664, a bill that will further protect reproductive health care providers and patients who are seeking care in Illinois, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill on Friday.
Columnists
Paid leave, other important bills overshadowed by bigger wins
The coverage of bills banning assault weapons and protecting out-of-state abortion providers has taken most of the attention in the lame duck session.
By Rich Miller
 
ATT_010422_postPromo_eventBrite_12.png
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet was joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. as he started his second term as the Senate Judiciary Committee chair on January 12, 2023.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Doss is scheduled to play the Tomorrow Never Knows festival on Jan. 21 in Chicago.&nbsp;
Music
Tomorrow Never Knows 2023: 5 acts to catch at Chicago winter music fest
It’s a five-day multi-venue event showcasing the best in rising talent from both local and national music artists.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
A former payroll manager for the Art Institute of Chicago was indicted on federal charges of stealing more than $2 million in museum funds over a decade.
Crime
Ex-Art Institute payroll manager stole more than $2 million from museum: indictment
A north suburban man stole the money over the course of about 13 years, according to federal prosecutors.
By Kaitlin Washburn and Jon Seidel
 
A man was fatally shot Thursday on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot inside Dollar General in Roseland
The 28-year-old was in the store in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 