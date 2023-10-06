Christkindlmarket fast-entry passes available for Daley Plaza location

The wait time is over.

For the first time ever, the Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza in the Loop, which kicks off Nov. 17, is offering $25 fast-entry passes, which will help eliminate long wait times to enter the market grounds on weekends.

The passes, which must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com, allow patrons to select a 30-minute entry window and utilize a dedicated gate entrance to the market area on Saturdays and Sundays.

Passholders also will receive one highly coveted annual souvenir mug upon entry.

Returning this year is the popular Stammtisch dining area (only at Daley Plaza), which affords patrons reserved tables inside an alpine-themed Timber Haus heated tent. Reservations are available Thursdays through Sundays, with each of 12 tables accommodating up to eight guests for 90 minutes. Food/drink packages (eight souvenir beer steins and eight initial pours of German beer included) start at $200, and reservations can be made at chiristkindlmarket.com.

Christkindlmarket locations in Wrigleyville and RiverEdge Park in Aurora will also open on Nov. 17. Fast-entry passes are not available at those sites.

