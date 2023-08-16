The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Chicago-area Christkindlmarkets to open Nov. 17

The beloved holiday shopping markets will return to Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way and to Aurora’s RiverEdge Park.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
A customer shops the Barbarian Tradition stall at the Christkindlemarket in Gallagher Way outside Wrigley Field in 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

It may be 90 degrees in Chicago these days, but organizers of the area’s Christkindlmarkets want you to think winter. Or at least, late fall.

All three area Christkindlmarkets — Daley Plaza and Gallagher Way in Chicago and RiverEdge Park in Aurora — will open for business on Nov. 17 it was announced Tuesday. This year marks the 27th season for the Daley Plaza locale with its signature red-and-white striped booths selling holiday wares and food reminiscent of German Christmas markets.

“We are excited to have all our staple vendors back at Daley Plaza, and proud to announce that we were able to add many new ones to our two other locations,” said Maren Biester Priebe, the CEO and general manager of German American Events, LLC, the Chicago-based nonprofit organization that produces the markets.

Chicago’s Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza in the Loop.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times, File Photo

According to Priebe, more than 50 vendors will comprise the Daley Plaza and Aurora editions, while more than 40 booths will welcome visitors to the Wrigleyville/Gallagher Way location.

At all three sites, visitors can shop for a variety of handmade ornaments, toys and holiday wares, and partake of various food items and beverages including traditional German fare such as potato pancakes, pretzels, bratwurst and sausages, and a wide variety of European-inspired sweets, draft beer, hot cocoa and mulled wine, the latter two served in highly collectible souvenir Christkindlmarket mugs.

Also announced: interactive photo ops and scavenger hunts are part of the fun at RiverEdge Park. Additional special events at all three markets will be revealed in September.

Hours for the markets vary by location:

  • Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza (Nov. 17 – Dec. 24, 50 W. Washington). Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 and Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25.
  • Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way (Nov. 17 – Dec. 31, 3635 N. Clark). Regular Hours: Monday – Thursday: 3 p.m  – 9 p.m.; 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.  Friday – Saturday; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday. Special hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 31; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 26-28. Closed Dec. 25.
  • Christkindlmarket Aurora at RiverEdge Park (Nov. 17 – Dec. 24, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora). Regular Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m- 6 p..m. Sunday. Special ours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 18-Dec. 20; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23 and Dec. 24.

Visit christkindlmarket.com for more information.

Aurora’s RiverEdge Park will once again be the site of a holiday Christkindlmarket.

Eric James Walsh

