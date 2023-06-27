Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Ryan Seacrest would like to solve the puzzle: The TV star said Tuesday he’ll take over from Pat Sajak next year as the host of “Wheel of Fortune.

In a post on Instagram, Seacrest announced the news, writing, in part: “I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. ... Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants ...I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Sajak, who has hosted the hit TV game show for what will be 41 seasons next year alongside Vanna White, announced in June that he was stepping down.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak tweeted. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

There’s no official word yet on White’s commitment to the show beyond next year.

Seacrest recently stepped down from his co-hosting duties alongside Kelly Ripa on the hit morning gabfest “Live with Kelly and Ryan” after a six-year run. He currently hosts “American Idol” and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” as well as a successful KIIS-FM radio show in Los Angeles.

Seacrest noted in his IG post that “Wheel” will not be his first foray into the game show hosting realm.

“Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called ‘Click’ for [‘Wheel’ creator] Merv Griffin 25 years ago, so this is truly a full-circle moment for me and I’m grateful to [‘Wheel’ producer] Sony for the opportunity.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” Seacrest wrote.

Sajak grew up in Chicago and graduated from Farragut High School in 1964.

According to previous reports, Sajak will continue his affiliation with “Wheel of Fortune” as a consultant for three years.