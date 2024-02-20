The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Entertainment and Culture News Suburban Chicago

Brookfield Zoo to kick off 90th anniversary celebration with new Ferris wheel

Located just east of the zoo’s Roosevelt Fountain, the wheel will treat visitors to views of the Chicago skyline and the park’s 235 acres of gardens and habitats.

By  Audrey Hettleman
   
SHARE Brookfield Zoo to kick off 90th anniversary celebration with new Ferris wheel
White Ferris wheel against a blue sky.

Beginning March 15 and continuing through Dec. 31, Brookfield Zoo visitors can ride the 130-foot-tall Anniversary Ferris Wheel in celebration of the zoo’s 90th year.

The German Group

Beginning next month, Brookfield Zoo visitors can observe the park’s grounds and wildlife from a bird’s-eye view.

In celebration of its 90th anniversary, Brookfield Zoo will unveil a 130-foot Ferris wheel on March 15, and the attraction will be open through Dec. 31.

Located just east of the zoo’s Roosevelt Fountain, the wheel will treat visitors to views of the Chicago skyline and the park’s 235 acres of gardens and habitats.

Tickets are $8 for the public and $6 for members, in addition to admission.

“Those dollars go towards the care of our animals, the work that we do to conserve species, the environmental education programs that are vital in communities and in schools,” said Andrea Rodgers, senior vice president of guest experience and operations at the zoo. “If you're making a choice to spend dollars and to have a day helping us to celebrate our 90th anniversary, I think people can feel really good knowing that every single dollar really goes back to contributing to that mission work.”

Each of the wheel’s 24 gondolas can seat up to six people. The Ferris wheel will be open during regular zoo hours, which is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. In the evening, an LED light display will light up the attraction. Rodgers said the attraction is one of many ways the zoo hopes to encourage visitors to engage with wildlife.

"We are trying to bring animals and nature directly to people so that they can have a better understanding of our coexistence,” Rodgers said. “So however we can make those connections to really speak to people no matter what age, or where they're coming from, is what we're trying to do.

Brookfield Zoo will have more events leading up to July 1, which is the actual date of the zoo's anniversary.

"We will have a lot more coming throughout the year and something to look forward to in July,” Rodgers said.

Other Brookfield Zoo events in March
Bunny Hop (March 23): Free with admission.
This springtime celebration includes photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, educational spring activities, an afternoon dance party at Nature Plaza and an all-day, zoo-wide scavenger hunt.

Brunch with the Bunny (March 23, 30 and 31): $75 for adults, $35 for children (discounts for members).
Guests can expect an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, art supplies, costumed characters and a DJ.

Dolphins in Action (March 22, ongoing): $3-6
With habitat renovations complete, seven bottlenose dolphins have returned to Brookfield Zoo’s Seven Seas Pavilion. Visitors can learn about these animals from the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program beginning March 22, and the underwater viewing gallery reopens March 25 .

Next Up In Entertainment
Beatles biopics on the way, with a movie each for Paul, John, George and Ringo
Stephen and Evie McGee Colbert collaborate on cookbook
Billy Dee Williams returns to Chicago, where he sang at the Playboy Club and made ‘Mahogany’
Pepe Serna celebra más de cinco décadas en Hollywood con su documental
Dear Abby: People keep asking about my illness, and I’d rather not answer
Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024
The Latest
Film-Beatles Biopics The Beatles address the media in the press room of Kennedy International Airport on their arrival, Feb. 7, 1964 in New York.
Movies and TV
Beatles biopics on the way, with a movie each for Paul, John, George and Ringo
The films, conceived by Sam Mendes, are expected to roll out theatrically in innovative fashion, with the movies potentially coexisting or intersecting in theaters.
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
 
One person is in custody after fleeing a crash scene, where weapons were recovered, June 13, 2021 in the Gold Coast.
Crime
Neighbors alarmed as street takeover damages lawns, country club property in Beverly, alderman says
Cars broke off from a larger caravan and traveled to 103rd Street and California Avenue, where they blocked an intersection and ‘drove in circles at dangerous, high rates of speed,’ an alderperson said. Two teens were arrested and cars seized, he said.
By Sophie Sherry
 
2022 Montclair Film Festival Screening Of "The Good Nurse"
Celebrities
Stephen and Evie McGee Colbert collaborate on cookbook
“Does This Taste Funny: Recipes Our Family Loves” will be released in September.
By Associated Press
 
Billy Dee Williams appears with Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO in the "Star Wars" franchise, during a 2019 Disney presentation in Anaheim, California.
Entertainment and Culture
Billy Dee Williams returns to Chicago, where he sang at the Playboy Club and made ‘Mahogany’
The movie star, known for playing Gale Sayers in ‘Brian’s Song’ and Lando Calrissian in ‘Star Wars’ films, is headed to the Francis W. Parker School to discuss his new memoir.
By Erica Thompson
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks to the media after a City Council meeting at City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
Brandon Johnson
Mayor Brandon Johnson, his message, and the media: Time for a course correction before public loses faith
After the combative Lori Lightfoot, Johnson seemed like a candidate for Mr. Congeniality. But Johnson’s communication missteps appears to have exhausted the bank of good will with the reporters who cover him — and, in turn, has kept the public in the dark about what his administration is doing.
By Fran Spielman
 