Brookfield Zoo to kick off 90th anniversary celebration with new Ferris wheel

Beginning next month, Brookfield Zoo visitors can observe the park’s grounds and wildlife from a bird’s-eye view.

In celebration of its 90th anniversary, Brookfield Zoo will unveil a 130-foot Ferris wheel on March 15, and the attraction will be open through Dec. 31.

Located just east of the zoo’s Roosevelt Fountain, the wheel will treat visitors to views of the Chicago skyline and the park’s 235 acres of gardens and habitats.

Tickets are $8 for the public and $6 for members, in addition to admission.

“Those dollars go towards the care of our animals, the work that we do to conserve species, the environmental education programs that are vital in communities and in schools,” said Andrea Rodgers, senior vice president of guest experience and operations at the zoo. “If you're making a choice to spend dollars and to have a day helping us to celebrate our 90th anniversary, I think people can feel really good knowing that every single dollar really goes back to contributing to that mission work.”

Wheel be seeing you soon! In honor of the Zoo’s 90th anniversary, starting March 15 guests will be able to ride our 130-ft Anniversary Ferris Wheel. Tickets will be $8 per person, $6 for Zoo members & free to Unlimited-level members and those with redeemable attraction vouchers. pic.twitter.com/ityHvGUbS4 — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) February 20, 2024

Each of the wheel’s 24 gondolas can seat up to six people. The Ferris wheel will be open during regular zoo hours, which is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. In the evening, an LED light display will light up the attraction. Rodgers said the attraction is one of many ways the zoo hopes to encourage visitors to engage with wildlife.

"We are trying to bring animals and nature directly to people so that they can have a better understanding of our coexistence,” Rodgers said. “So however we can make those connections to really speak to people no matter what age, or where they're coming from, is what we're trying to do.

Brookfield Zoo will have more events leading up to July 1, which is the actual date of the zoo's anniversary.

"We will have a lot more coming throughout the year and something to look forward to in July,” Rodgers said.

Other Brookfield Zoo events in March

Bunny Hop (March 23): Free with admission.

This springtime celebration includes photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, educational spring activities, an afternoon dance party at Nature Plaza and an all-day, zoo-wide scavenger hunt.

Brunch with the Bunny (March 23, 30 and 31): $75 for adults, $35 for children (discounts for members).

Guests can expect an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, art supplies, costumed characters and a DJ.