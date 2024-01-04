Bobblehead museum nods to Chicago for National Bobblehead Day

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating National Bobblehead Day this weekend with a nod to Chicago universities.

The museum released limited-edition bobbleheads of the mascots from five local schools: DePaul University, Loyola University Chicago, Northwestern University, University of Illinois at Chicago and University of Chicago.

“We know how passionate Chicago-area fans are about their school of choice and bobbleheads, so we expect these bobbleheads to be extremely popular,” Phil Sklar, co-founder and chief executive of the museum, said.

Shoppers can buy the bobbleheads for $35 each, plus a flat-rate $8 shipping fee per order, at store.bobbleheadhall.com.

Northwestern’s Willie the Wildcat, DePaul’s DIBS and Loyola’s Lu Wolf are in stock and ready to ship, Sklar said. University of Chicago’s Phil the Phoenix and UIC’s Sparky D. Dragon will be available in May.

The bobbleheads are displayed with the school’s mascot standing in different poses — hands on hips, a finger in the air or flexing. They stand on a base with the school’s team name on front and its logo on a backing.

There are 2,023 bobbleheads available per mascot, each individually numbered.

National Bobblehead Day is Saturday. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, based in Milwaukee, is celebrating Friday through Monday with dozens of other new releases.

