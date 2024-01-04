Chicago woman tells how she snagged a Starbucks, Stanley collaboration cup

Krystal P. pulled up outside the South Loop Target at 6 a.m. Wednesday, sporting a pink hat and coat to match the limited-edition Stanley cup she was trying to snag.

The Chicago resident made sure to arrive early since she missed out on another limited-edition cup drop.

Krystal, who didn’t want her last name used, and her daughter were among shoppers nationwide trying to land one of the Starbucks and Stanley “winter pink” 40-ounce cups. She was one of the lucky ones; the $49.95 cups quickly sold out at Starbucks inside Target stores.

The cups were limited to one per customer at the South Loop store, 1154 S. Clark St.

Landing limited-edition items Krystal P’s tips for landing limited-edition items Go to a big location to ensure the product will be there.

Call ahead if you can. (She called six Target stores before heading out to get this cup.)

Never go alone.

Bring snacks and something to do while waiting.

“Remember it’s all just fun,” she said.

By Thursday, some cups listed on eBay had asking prices of more than $250. The “Galentine’s Day” cups, a different collaboration between Stanley and Target that came in “Cosmo Pink” or “Target Red” and retailed for $45, also sold out quickly last week.

Krystal, 41, was first in line at 7 a.m. About two dozen customers standing behind her as the doors opened at 7:30 a.m. She said there was “no pushing, no fighting.”

Krystal, who collects Starbucks cups, is familiar with limited-edition products. As a girl, she joined her mother in lines to buy “Tickle-Me Elmo” and “Cabbage Patch Dolls.”

“If I want it, I don’t mind waiting in a line,” she said, adding that the pink color of the cup appealed to her love of Barbies, which she also collects. “I had to get it.”

“We are seeing an enthusiastic response to the Starbucks x Stanley Quencher,” a Starbucks representative told USA TODAY.

Representatives from Starbucks, Target and Stanley did not return calls seeking comment.

Yet another limited-edition Stanley line, labeled “Arctic Twist,” is set to debut at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Krystal said she would try to get that one, too, though the draw isn’t as big for her since it isn’t a collaboration with Starbucks.

The Starbucks “winter pink” dropped the same day Starbucks announced it would allow customers to use personal cups for orders beginning Wednesday and offered a 10-cent discount for those who bring their own cups.

Chicago resident Krystal P. with her Starbucks Stanley collaboration cup. Provided

Krystal said the chase is all part of what makes collecting things enjoyable for her.

“If you want something it doesn’t matter how long you have to wait,” she said. “It’s fun for me. It’s exciting to get out there and collect things.”

She said she didn’t understand those trying to make a quick buck off the cups, adding no one should pay more than $100 for it.

“I would not sell my cup,” she said. “It’s precious.”