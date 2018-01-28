After White House, Omarosa moving into ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house

Omarosa Manigault smiles at reporters as she walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York in December 2016. | Associated Press

Omarosa Manigault Newman is following up her year in the White House with a stint on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

CBS unveiled the cast of the reality show’s upcoming season Sunday with a series of commercials airing during the Grammy Awards. The show premieres Feb. 7.

Besides Manigault Newman, other contestants include basketball star Metta World Peace and actresses Marissa Jaret Winokur and Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Manigault Newman previously appeared with Donald Trump on “The Apprentice.” She most recently worked as a presidential adviser to Trump.