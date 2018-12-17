Alfonso Ribeiro suing ‘Fortnite’ creators over use of ‘Carlton Dance’

In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Alfonso Ribeiro arrives at the Disney/ABC 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Chalk one up for Carlton Banks.

“Dancing with the Stars” champ Alfonso Ribeiro filed suit Monday against the creators of “Fortnite” for allegedly ripping off his iconic “Carlton Dance,” made famous by the actor during his days on the hit ’90s television series “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Ribeiro is taking legal issue with Epic Games, the company behind the multi-player behemoth, joining rapper 2 Milly who earlier this month filed suit against Epic for similar alleged illegal use of his “Milly Rock” dance. Ribeiro’s suit calls out the game’s animated dances, claiming that “Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property,” according to one report.

In a separate lawsuit filed Monday in federal court, Ribeiro alleges that 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive also used his dance without permission or credit. He’s asking for a judge’s order to stop both games from using his moves.

Ribeiro’s attorney told TMZ.com “that Epic mimicked the ‘iconic’ swaying through its Fresh emote.”

The actor, along with pro partner Witney Carson, parlayed the famous dance to the mirrorball championship trophy on season 19 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Ribeiro says he’s in the midst of copyrighting the dance.

Contributing: Associated Press