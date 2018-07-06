Books: Publishers Weekly best-sellers for the week ending July 1

Former President Bill Clinton again tops the hardcover fiction list with his and James Patterson's collaborative effort "The President Is Missing." | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

3. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

4. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “Tom Clancy: Line of Sight” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

8. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

9. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. ”Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

11. ”Before and Again” by Barbara Delinsky (St. Martin’s)

12. “Something in the Water” by Catherine Steadman (Ballantine)

13. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

14. “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

15. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Believe It” by Nick Foles (Tyndale Momentum)

4. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

5. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

6. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

7. “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Books)

8. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

9. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. ”I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

11. ”On the Brink of Everything” by Parker J. Palmer (Berrett-Koehler)

12. ”The Plot to Destroy Democracy” by Malcolm Nance (Hachette)

13. ”Once Upon a Farm” by Rory Feek

14. ”The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia” by Nintendo (Dark Horse Books)

15. ”Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)