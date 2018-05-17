Books: Publishers Weekly best sellers for the week ending May 13

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

2. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The High Tide Club” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “The Crooked Staircase” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

5. “Twisted Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Warlight” by Michael Ondaatje (Knopf)

7. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

9. “The Hellfire Club” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)

10. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

12. “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

13. “After Anna” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s Press)

14. “Accidental Heroes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

15. “The Forgotten Road” by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

2. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

3. “A Higher Loyalty” by James Comey (Flatiron Books)

4. “Barracoon” by Zora Neale Hurston (Amistad)

5. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

6. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

7. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

8. “I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

9. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. “War on Peace” by Ronan Farrow (W.W. Norton)

11. “The Light Within Me” by Ainsley Earhardt (Harper)

12. “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeleine Albright (Harper)

13. “The Autoimmune Solution Cookbook” by Amy Myers (HarperOne)

14. “Note to Self” by Gayle King (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Embraced” by Lysa TerrKeurst (Thomas Nelson)