BTS bringing the ‘Love’ to Chicago’s Soldier Field
Chicago-area fans of the supergroup BTS should mark their calendars now.
The Korean popsters are bringing their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour to Soldier Field on May 11. The stop is part of an eight-date stadium world-trek lineup announced Tuesday.
Tickets for the Chicago date will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 at livenation.com
The tour kicks off May 4 in Los Angeles, followed by Chicago, and then stops in New Jersey, Brazil, the UK, Paris and Japan.