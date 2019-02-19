BTS bringing the ‘Love’ to Chicago’s Soldier Field

BTS is bringing its stadium tour to Soldier Field. | Big Hit Entertainment

Chicago-area fans of the supergroup BTS should mark their calendars now.

The Korean popsters are bringing their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour to Soldier Field on May 11. The stop is part of an eight-date stadium world-trek lineup announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the Chicago date will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 at livenation.com

The tour kicks off May 4 in Los Angeles, followed by Chicago, and then stops in New Jersey, Brazil, the UK, Paris and Japan.