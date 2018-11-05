Bugs Bunny will be grand marshal of Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Bugs Bunny will be the grand marshal for the 2018 Thanksgiving Day Parade in Chicago. | Provided

What’s up, Chicago?

This year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade grand marshal is none other than the “wascally wabbit” himself, Bugs Bunny, it was announced Monday.

“This is the 85th anniversary of the parade, and we wanted to have a special grand marshal to commemorate the occasion. Bugs Bunny is a national treasure, transcending age, time and cultural background. I could not think of a more appropriate Grand Marshal to help people of all ages and all backgrounds celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Uncle Dan’s Thanksgiving Day Parade here in Chicago,” said Phil Purevich, managing director of this year’s newly named parade.

Bugs Bunny’s appearance at the parade also heralds the first-ever “Six Flags Holiday in the Park” celebration, running Nov. 23-Dec. 31 at the Gurnee theme park.

The parade will feature more than 5,000 walking participants including 20 marching bands, more than a dozen floats, 16 staged theatrical productions, 11 equestrian troupes, Chicago cultural arts groups, inflatables and celebrity guests. Highlights include the Harlem Globetrotters, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Marching Band, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Human Rhythm Project, Boys Scouts of America, Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, and Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament.

The 85th annual parade steps off at 8 a.m. November 23 at State Street and Congress, heading north to Randolph.