‘Facts of Life’ star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

Actress Charlotte Rae, who played the kindly maternal surrogate Mrs. Garrett on two hit ’80s sitcoms, has died at age 92, according to several press reports.

Rae had revealed in 2017 that she had bone cancer but planned to fight it, telling People, “I’ve had a great life, but I have so many wonderful things happening. I’d like to choose life. I’m grateful for the life I’ve already had.”

The Milwaukee native, who attended but did not graduate from Northwestern University, was a Tony-nominated Broadway star and successful TV character actress when she was hired on “Diff’rent Strokes.” She played the maid of a rich white businessman (Conrad Bain) who adopted two young black brothers (Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges).

The next year the character was spun off into a series of her own: “The Facts of Life,” set at a boarding school where Mrs. Garrett was the house mother, mentoring the girls on their adolescent issues. Rae won a Prime Time Emmy Award nomination for the role in 1982.

Earlier she won an Emmy for her work in the 1975 TV movie “Queen of Stardust Ballroom.”

During her Northwestern years, she performed in the school’s annual musical comedy revue known as the Waa-Mu Show and moonlighted on the Chicago-based radio soap opera “Pepper Young’s Family.”

“I wanted to be a serious actress and do all the classics,” Rae told the Sun-Times in 1989. “And I got to Northwestern and someone said, ‘Why don’t you try out for Waa-Mu?’ And I did, and I ended up getting the lead. It just blew me away.”

At the time of that interview, Rae was acting at Chicago’s Briar Street Theatre in the role of Daisy Werthan, the irascible heroine of “Driving Miss Daisy.”

Stage work was a passion for Rae, who in New York had appeared in a landmark production of Kurt Weill’s “Threepenny Opera” and as Mammy Yokum in the hit musical “L’il Abner.”