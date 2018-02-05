Common dons glasses to hide a black eye from the weekend

Common poses for a portrait at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Common is looking so dapper Monday at the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills you can hardly tell he’s trying to hide a black eye.

The Chicago musician and producer says he’s trying to look good after getting beat up on the basketball court this weekend. Common donned a pair of glasses in hopes of hiding the little remaining bruise, although he was quick to pull out his phone and show photos of how his face looked after the accidental hit.

Common laughed that he might have gotten a mild concussion from it.

He’s nominated for a best original song alongside Diane Warren for “Stand Up for Something” from the film “Marshall.”