Dates set for Chicago’s 2018 Taste, music fests, Creative Youth Fest

Justin and Bianca Woods enjoy their food from Texas de Brazil while at the Taste of Chicago on July 10, 2016. | Kelly Wenzel/ For the Sun-Times

With 2018 less than two months away, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) Wednesday announced some of the key events they have in store for the new year.

Highlights of today’s announcement include the designation of 2018 by DCASE and Mayor Emanuel as the “Year of Creative Youth,” featuring a series of special programs and events geared toward youth and teens across the city. With a $2 million investment by the city the “year” will include a Creative Youth Festival at Millennium Park on Sept. 22.

Here are some key events/dates slated for 2018:

— Creative Youth Festival, September 22, 2018, (Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph)

As part of the “Year of Creative Youth,” Chicago’s first Creative Youth Festival will showcase youth artists in dance, theater, music, spoken word, the visual arts and more, today’s announcement stated.

— 20th Annual Chicago Kids and Kites Festival, May 5, 2018, Cricket Hill (Lake Shore Drive and Montrose)

— Chicago Memorial Day Parade, May 26, 2018 (State Street from Lake to Van Buren)

— 3rd Annual Chicago House Party, May 26, 2018 (Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph)

— 33rd Chicago Gospel Music Festival, June 1–2, 2018, (Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph, and Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington)

— 35th Annual Chicago Blues Festival, June 8–10, 2018, (Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph)

— Millennium Park Summer Music & Film Series, June–August, 2018, (Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph)

— 22nd Annual Chicago SummerDance, Thursdays–Sundays, June 28–August 25, 2018 (Grant Park, Spirit of Music Garden, 601 S. Michigan; various Chicago Park District locations

— 38th Annual Taste of Chicago, July 11–15, 2018 (Grant Park, Jackson St. & Columbus Dr.)

— 60th Annual Chicago Air and Water Show, August 18–19, 2018 (North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive)

— 40th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival, August 30–September 2, 2018 (Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph, and Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington)

— 20th Annual World Music Festival Chicago, September 7–23, 2018 (Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph, and Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington; various citywide locations)

— 105th Annual Christmas Tree and Holiday Celebrations, November–December 2018 (Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph)

— Chicago Riverwalk Summer Programming, Late May–October, 2018 (Chicago Riverwalk, Lake Shore Drive to Lake Street)

— Dance-Along Nutcracker, December 2, 2018 (Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington)

— Caroling at Cloud Gate, Fridays, November 23–December 14, 2018 (Millennium Park, “The Bean,” 201 E. Randolph)

— Millennium Park Summer Workouts, June –August, 2018 (Millennium Park, Great Lawn, 201 E. Randolph)

— Maxwell Street Market, Sundays, Year Round (800 S. Desplaines)

For details and more events, visit cityofchicago.org/dcase.