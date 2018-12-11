Dav Pilkey, best known for creating the “Captain Underpants” kids books, will far outpace Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” with the huge print run planned for “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” (Scholastic, $7.49), the next installment in his latest series.
Scholastic has announced a first printing of 5 million copies for the new children’s book, which comes out Dec. 24.
The former first lady’s million-selling “Becoming” had a first printing of 1.8 million, which since has been raised to more than 3 million.
Next August, Scholastic plans to release “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,” the seventh of Pilkey’s graphic novels about the crime-fighting superhero.
Pilkey says the “Dog Man” books — aimed at kids 7 and older — were inspired by his years of feeling like a “misfit” in school. In second grade, Pilkey was diagnosed with dyslexia and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
Click below to see video trailer for the new book