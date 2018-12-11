Huge print run planned for Dav Pilkey’s new ‘Dog Man’ book

Dav Pilkey, author of “Captain Underpants” books, will far outpace Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” with print run for new “Dog Man” book, out Dec. 24.

Dav Pilkey, best known for creating the “Captain Underpants” kids books, will far outpace Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” with the huge print run planned for “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” (Scholastic, $7.49), the next installment in his latest series.

Scholastic has announced a first printing of 5 million copies for the new children’s book, which comes out Dec. 24.

The former first lady’s million-selling “Becoming” had a first printing of 1.8 million, which since has been raised to more than 3 million.

Next August, Scholastic plans to release “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls,” the seventh of Pilkey’s graphic novels about the crime-fighting superhero.

Pilkey says the “Dog Man” books — aimed at kids 7 and older — were inspired by his years of feeling like a “misfit” in school. In second grade, Pilkey was diagnosed with dyslexia and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Click below to see video trailer for the new book