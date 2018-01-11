Directors Guild nominees include Greta Gerwig, Chicago’s Jordan Peele

"Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig (center) poses with the film's stars, Laurie Metcalf and Saoirse Ronan, backstage at the Jan. 7 ceremony. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Greta Gerwig and Chicago improv alum Jordan Peele are among the five directors who have been recognized for outstanding directorial achievement by the Directors Guild of America. The Guild announced its feature film nominees Thursday, including Gerwig for the coming-of age film “Lady Bird” and Peele for his horror sensation “Get Out.”

Guillermo del Toro also scored his first DGA nomination for “The Shape of Water,” as did Martin McDonagh for his revenge tale “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Christopher Nolan got his fourth for “Dunkirk.”

Winners will be revealed at a Feb. 3 ceremony.

With nearly 16,000 members, including television and commercial directors, the guild often selects a more populist lineup when compared with the selections of the nearly 400 members of the directors’ branch of the film academy.

Oscar nomination voting closes Friday.