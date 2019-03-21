Donny and Marie Osmond confirm the end of their Las Vegas show

After 11 years of entertaining tens of thousands of fans at the Flamingo Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip with their “little bit country-little bit rock and roll” musical revue, the brother-sister dynamic duo Donny and Marie Osmond have made it official: Their show will close on Nov. 16. The pair announced the news Thursday morning during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

The siblings — part of the Osmond family dynasty of entertainers which includes the Osmond Brothers (which originally featured Donny beginning when he was just 5 years old) and solo singer Jimmy Osmond‚ opened their highly acclaimed musical revue more than a decade ago at the legendary hotel’s Flamingo Showroom, with plans for a six-week run. In 2013, the venue was renamed the Donny & Marie Showroom in recognition of their success and impact on the casino/resort.

Chicagoans came to know and love Donny from his 18-month run here in the stage musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in the mid-1990s. Most recently, he came in second on the Fox smash-hit reality singing competition series “The Masked Singer,” finishing second as “The Peacock” to T-Pain’s “Monster.” Osmond, who turns 62 on Dec. 9, also announced plans to release a new album around that date. He also competed and won the mirrorball trophy on season nine of “Dancing with the Stars.” Marie, whose biggest musical hit was the country-infused “Paper Roses,” in 1973, is currently the celebrity face and spokesperson for the NutriSystem weightloss company and there are reports she may mount a solo show on the Strip at a future date.

From 6 weeks to 11 years… we could not be more grateful for everyone who has traveled from all over the world to see the #DonnyAndMarie show!! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Come see us @FlamingoVegas before the year is up! 💃🏻💋 @GMA https://t.co/Vutib3Ds3O — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) March 21, 2019

Donny Osmond told “GMA” reporter Paula Faris that leaving the show will be “very, very hard,” while Marie called her brother “her rock,” and noted “People come from all over the world to see us in Vegas.”

Rumors of the show’s closing were rampant in October when Donny, without Marie by his side, accidentally mentioned in an interview that it would indeed end in October, noting the two had been “talking about it for a while.”