Singer Elton John today announced additional dates for his upcoming Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour including two dates at the Allstate Arena (6920 N. Mannheim) in Rosemont.
John will play the Allstate Feb. 15 and 16, 2019. Already on the schedule is a stop at Chicago’s United Center (1901 W. Madison) for shows on Oct. 25-27, 2018.
In January John announced his retirement from fullout touring with a three-year world trek to say good-bye to his fans. He kicks off the tour Sept 8 in Pennsylvania.
Tickets for the October 2018 dates are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com.
Tickets for the Rosemont dates will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.