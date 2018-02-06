Elton John adds Rosemont dates to farewell tour

Singer Elton John announces final world tour at Gotham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in New York. | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Singer Elton John today announced additional dates for his upcoming Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour including two dates at the Allstate Arena (6920 N. Mannheim) in Rosemont.

John will play the Allstate Feb. 15 and 16, 2019. Already on the schedule is a stop at Chicago’s United Center (1901 W. Madison) for shows on Oct. 25-27, 2018.

RELATED

Elton John announces his retirement from touring, new world tour

In January John announced his retirement from fullout touring with a three-year world trek to say good-bye to his fans. He kicks off the tour Sept 8 in Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the October 2018 dates are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the Rosemont dates will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.