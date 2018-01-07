Call it a Hollywood fashion blackout.
Couture designers from across the globe and an army of stylists scrambled for the past few weeks to come up with the perfect black dress for Hollywood’s fashionistas on parade at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.
But this was not about making a fashion statement. It was a statement of solidarity from the entertainment industry in support of #TimesUp, the social media movement/initiative created to fight sexual assault, harassment and inequality in all workplaces.
There were a few pops of color amid the sea of black— with silver, white, red, orange and other subtle hues completing the looks. The official logo for #TimesUp also made an appearance via a tiny pin affixed to many an out fit, as well as on a few purses and dresses.
Here’s a look at some of the Red Carpet fashions from the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Jessica Biel attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Biel is nominated for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for “The Sinner.” | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Oscar winner Halle Berry arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. |J ordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Oscar-winner Viola Davis arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member Laurie Metcalf (left) arrives with her daughter Zoe Perry for the Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Metcalf is Golden Globe-nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie for her role in “Lady Bird.” | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mary J. Blige, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images\
Issa Rae, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (“The Help”) and Golden Globe nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (“The Shape of Water,”) arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
“Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot attends Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images\
Common arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. The Chicago rapper’s Showtime series “The Chi” debuts Sunday night. | VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Amy Poehler and NDWA Mindy Kaling arrive at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Orange is the New Black”) attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Dakota Johnson arrives on the Red Carpet for the Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Meryl Streep and NDWA (National Domestic Workers Alliance ) director Ai-jen Poo attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Streep is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her portrayal of Katharine Graham in “The Post.” | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actor Laurence Fishburne attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Singer Kelly Clarkson arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Reese Witherspoon (from left), Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images\