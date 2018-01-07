Fashion ‘blackout’ dazzles at Golden Globes in solidarity for #TimesUp

Actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Attendees wore black in solidarity for #TimesUp, the movement to fight sexual harassment, abuse and inequality in the workplace. | VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Call it a Hollywood fashion blackout.

Couture designers from across the globe and an army of stylists scrambled for the past few weeks to come up with the perfect black dress for Hollywood’s fashionistas on parade at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.

But this was not about making a fashion statement. It was a statement of solidarity from the entertainment industry in support of #TimesUp, the social media movement/initiative created to fight sexual assault, harassment and inequality in all workplaces.

There were a few pops of color amid the sea of black— with silver, white, red, orange and other subtle hues completing the looks. The official logo for #TimesUp also made an appearance via a tiny pin affixed to many an out fit, as well as on a few purses and dresses.

Here’s a look at some of the Red Carpet fashions from the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.