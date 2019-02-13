Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’ trailer released: WATCH

Parents, Disney just released the first trailer for “Frozen 2.”

And while the nearly two-minute long preview is packed with action — and a glimpse at a possible new female character — it doesn’t elaborate much on the plot, or, more importantly the songs that our kids (and therefore us) will have on repeat come November.

The trailer, which has more than 4 million views in the first few hours, begins with Elsa (Idina Menzel) running into the ocean, using her ice powers to conquer crashing waves. We don’t know why she’s doing it, but we can guess this second film will take our favorite characters beyond the mountains and fjords of their Arendelle home.

We also get glimpses of Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven — in case you were worried your kid’s favorite character wouldn’t make the second movie. There’s fire, a massive forest and lots more reindeer, too.