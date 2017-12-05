Hubbard Street dancers set to explore Crystal Pite’s intense moves

The work of the internationally acclaimed, Canadian-based choreographer Crystal Pite has been introduced to Chicago audiences in tantalizing bits and pieces during the past eight years.

First there was the all-too-rare visit by the Nederlands Dans Theatre to the Auditorium Theatre in 2009, when the company left an indelible impression with its performance of “The Second Person,” a complex exploration of the dynamics of human interaction as conjured through a mix of dance, puppets, voice-over narration by British actress Kate Strong (penned by Pite herself), and the music of Owen Belton, with whom Pite has collaborated for more than two decades.

Then, in 2014, it was Hubbard Street Dance Chicago’s (HSDC) turn to do the honors with an excerpt from Pite’s “A Picture of You Falling.” It was reprised at last summer’s Dance for Life, where it doubled as a tour de force farewell by veteran HSDC dancer Jason Hortin, whose flailing limbs and sudden off-kilter falls suggested a man repeatedly buffeted by life in the manner of a character in a Samuel Beckett play.

A year later, the company performed Pite’s sextet, “Solo Echo,” capturing the kinetic and emotional changes in people as they move from youth to late life, with music by Brahms and a snowfall that poetically echoed such shifts. The audience went wild when it was reprised by Hubbard Street last month as part of the Auditorium’s gala.

HUBBARD STREET DANCE CHICAGO’S WINTER SERIES

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; 8 p.m. Dec. 8-9; 3 p.m Dec. 10

Where: Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph

Tickets: $25 – $110

Info: www.hubbardstreetdance.com

Now Hubbard Street is devoting its entire Winter Series at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance to three of Pite’s dances: “A Picture of You Falling” (in its full length duet form), plus two company premieres — “The Other You” and “Grace Engine.”

“The dancers at Hubbard Street are so able, so dynamic, so seemingly limitless,” said Pite, 46, a former company member of Ballet British Columbia and William Forsythe’s Ballett Frankfurt, who is now married to set designer Jay Taylor and the mother of a six-year-old son.