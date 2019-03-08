Jan-Michael Vincent, starred in ‘Airwolf,’ has died

Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, who starred in the 1980s action series “Airwolf,” has died. He was 74.

Vincent, whose film credits include “Hooper” (opposite Burt Reynolds and Sally Field), “White Line Fever,” and “The Mechanic” (opposite Charles Bronsons) passed away Feb. 10 in Asheville, South Carolina, according to reports published Friday.

The actor began his rise to fame in the 1960s and 1970s with film roles, including the cult classic surfing/coming-of-age film “Big Wednesday” (opposite Gary Busey and William Katt), and guest spots on numerous TV series. But fame came hard and fast thanks to his starring role as Stringfellow Hawke, the daring and handsome pilot of the Airwolf high-tech military helicopter in the CBS series, which co-starred Ernest Borgnine. In 1983, Vincent had a co-starring role in the epic TV miniseries “Winds of War,” for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination.

Despite being one of the highest-paid actors on television at the time, his career soon began its downward spiral in the late 1980s as Vincent’s off-camera battle with cocaine and alcohol abuse played out in the public arena. In 1996, a drunken Vincent was involved in a violent car crash resulting in a broken neck. In 2012 a serious infection resulted in part of his right leg being amputated. According to hollywoodreporter.com he spent his final years broke and living in the South.