‘Juror #3,’ Bob Woodward’s Trump book top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

Bob Woodward"Juror #3" by James Patterson and Nancy Allen tops fiction best-sellers list, Bob Woodward's new book about Donald Trump's White House is No. 1 for non-fiction. | Sun-Times files

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Juror #3” by James Patterson/Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

2. “Shadow Tyrants” by Cussler/Morrison (Putnam)

3. “In His Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “Leverage in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “The Forbidden Door” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

6. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

7. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “The Fall of Gondolin” by J.R.R. Tolkien (HMH)

11. “Robert B. Parker’s Colorblind” by Reed Farrel Coleman (Putnam)

12. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Dark Sentinel” by Christine Feehan (Berkely)

14. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin Press)

15. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “The Restless Wave” by McCain/Salter (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (William Morrow Cookbooks)

5. “Unhinged” by Omarosa Manigault Newman (Gallery)

6. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

8. “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

9. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

10. “Accessory to War” by Tyson/Lang (Norton)

11. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

12. “Every Day is Extra” by John Kerry (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Healing the Sould of a Woman” by Joyce Meyer (FaithWords)

14. “The Coddling of the American Mind” by Lukianoff/Haidt (Penguin)

15. “Contempt” by Ken Starr (Sentinel)