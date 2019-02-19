Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson split amid rumors of his latest infidelity

Khloé Kardashian leaves an NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a game at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has officially split from long-time boyfriend and Cleveland Cavs star Tristan Thompson after allegations and reports from “unnamed sources” surfaced Tuesday about his cheating on her with her sister’s best friend. Reports of the breakup lit up social media all day. Thompson at first seemed to decry the rumor mill, tweeting “Fake News.” He later deleted the tweet.

Thompson and Kardashian (who are parents to 10-month-old daughter, True) have been a couple for two years. TMZ reported Tuesday that Thompson was seen at a party over the weekend cozying up with Kylie Jenner’s best gal pal Jordyn Woods. It’s the latest alleged tryst for the NBA star during the course of the couple’s sometimes tumultuous relationship.