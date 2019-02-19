Our Pledge To You

Celebrities

02/19/2019, 06:21pm

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson split amid rumors of his latest infidelity

Khloé Kardashian leaves an NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a game at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian leaves an NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a game at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

By Sun-Times Staff
email

Khloe Kardashian has officially split from long-time boyfriend and Cleveland Cavs star Tristan Thompson after allegations and reports from “unnamed sources” surfaced Tuesday about his cheating on her with her sister’s best friend. Reports of the breakup lit up social media all day. Thompson at first seemed to decry the rumor mill, tweeting “Fake News.” He later deleted the tweet.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 19: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the game on October 19, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Cavaliers 131-123. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the game on October 19, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Thompson and Kardashian (who are parents to 10-month-old daughter, True) have been a couple for two years. TMZ reported Tuesday that Thompson was seen at a party over the weekend cozying up with Kylie Jenner’s best gal pal Jordyn Woods. It’s the latest alleged tryst for the NBA star during the course of the couple’s sometimes tumultuous relationship.

Sun-Times Staff

Currently Trending