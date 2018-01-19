Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name daughter Chicago

In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Kardashian West announced on her app Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. the birth of their daughter via surrogate | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

In a loving homage to his hometown, Kanye West’s new baby girl, with wife Kim Kardashian West, has been named Chicago, it was revealed Friday.

Kardashian West announced the news on her website in a straightforward post:

Chicago was born Monday via gestational carrier, meaning Kardashian West’s fertilized egg was implanted into a surrogate. The rapper and the reality star chose to use a gestational carrier after Kim suffered pregnancy complications with her two older children. She said her doctors told her it wasn’t safe for her to carry another baby.

The baby girl is the third child for the couple.They have a daughter North, born in 2013, and a son Saint, born in 2015.



Contributing: Associated Press