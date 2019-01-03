Lifetime begins airing R. Kelly doc despite alleged lawsuit threat

R. Kelly performs in concert at Barclays Center on September 25, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. | Mike Pont/Getty Images

Despite an alleged warning from R. Kelly’s attorney, the Lifetime network on Thursday began airing its three-night documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”

TMZ.com reported Thursday that the R&B star’s attorney Brian Nix sent a letter to the cable network warning that a federal lawsuit would be filed if the series aired, claiming the documentary “is packed with lies.”

According to the website’s report, Kelly claims he has audio recordings of two of the women featured in the documentary to back up his claims that they made false statements in their interviews for the special and that Lifetime allegedly knew it.

“Surviving R. Kelly” airs Thursday through Saturday on Lifetime.

RELATED

REVIEW: Eye-opening R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime an ‘uneasy’ must-watch