Lil’ Wayne announces free Chicago show

Rapper Lil’ Wayne announced four free shows Tuesday, one of which will be in Chicago.

Fresh off of releasing his latest album, “The Carter V,” Lil’ Wayne announced a “fan appreciation tour” last week and asked his listeners to vote for which cities he should visit.

The “I Ain’t Sh– Without You Tour,” organized by the subscription-based music streaming service Tidal, will also make stops in Houston, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Wayne will perform songs from the new album, as well as his most popular tracks.

Wayne will be in Chicago on Dec. 23, though the venue was not immediately announced.

For tickets, Tidal subscribers can RSVP and later pick up their tickets. Subscribers with Sprint Unlimited Plus will have VIP access to the show, according to Tidal’s website.