Lollapalooza lineup to include Bruno Mars, Jack White, The Weeknd

Bruno Mars (center) performs onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City. | . Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys and The Weeknd are among the headliners slated for this year’s Lollapalooza music festival, it was announced Wednesday.

Also featured among the massive lineup are Khalid, Travis Scott, The National, St. Vincent, Vampire Weekend, Portugal. The Man, Zedd, Chvrches, Tyler, The Creator and Odesza, and more.

The annual rock/punk/alt-rock/hip-hop music festival by the lake runs Aug. 2-5 in Grant Park, and features more than 180 acts on eight stages. Four-day passes and are currently on sale at lollapalooza.com.

On Tuesday, you may have seen this festival L train circling the Loop!