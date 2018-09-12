The cast for the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” was announced today on “Good Morning America.”
Here’s the lineup of celebs and pros who will be competing for the mirrorball trophy:
Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, dancing with Sasha Farber
Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace (“Fuller House”), dancing with Cheryl Burke
Radio personality/author/”American Idol” mentor Bobby Bones, dancing with Sharna Burgess
Model Alexis Ren, dancing with Alan Bersten
Singer/model Tinashe, dancing with Brandon Armstrong
Paralympics alpine skier Danelle Umstead, dancing with Artem Chigvinstsev
Actress Nancy McKeon (“Facts of Life”), dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy
Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, dancing with Witney Carson
Actor John Schneider (“Dukes of Hazzard”), dancing with Emma Slater
Comedian Nikki Glaser dancing with Gleb Savchenko
Former NLF outside linebacker/Super Bowl champ DeMarcus Ware, dancing with Lindsay Arnold
Actress Evanna Lynch (“Harry Potter”), dancing with Keo Motsepe
“Bachelor in Paradise” and “Bachelorette” contestant Joe Amabilem dancing with Jenna Johnson
“DWTS” returns for its 27th season Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. on ABC.