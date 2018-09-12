Danelle Umstead, John Schneider among ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 27 cast

Singer/model Tinashe, will be partnered wtih pro dancer Brandon Armstrong on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." | ABC,via Twitter

The cast for the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” was announced today on “Good Morning America.”

Here’s the lineup of celebs and pros who will be competing for the mirrorball trophy:

Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, dancing with Sasha Farber

Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace (“Fuller House”), dancing with Cheryl Burke

Radio personality/author/”American Idol” mentor Bobby Bones, dancing with Sharna Burgess

Model Alexis Ren, dancing with Alan Bersten

Singer/model Tinashe, dancing with Brandon Armstrong

Paralympics alpine skier Danelle Umstead, dancing with Artem Chigvinstsev

Actress Nancy McKeon (“Facts of Life”), dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy

Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, dancing with Witney Carson

Actor John Schneider (“Dukes of Hazzard”), dancing with Emma Slater

Comedian Nikki Glaser dancing with Gleb Savchenko

Former NLF outside linebacker/Super Bowl champ DeMarcus Ware, dancing with Lindsay Arnold

Actress Evanna Lynch (“Harry Potter”), dancing with Keo Motsepe

“Bachelor in Paradise” and “Bachelorette” contestant Joe Amabilem dancing with Jenna Johnson

“DWTS” returns for its 27th season Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. on ABC.