Mick Jagger to undergo heart surgery: Reports

Mick Jagger performs with the Rolling Stones at the United Center in 2013. | Sun-Times file photo

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will undergo surgery to replace a valve in his heart, Rolling Stone magazine confirmed Monday.

Due to the nature of the surgery and subsequent recovery period, the band postponed its upcoming North American summer tour.

On Monday, the Drudge Report broke the nature of Jagger’s illness, revealing the surgery will take place in New York later this week. The singer was photographed on Sunday with his family in Miami.

The band was scheduled to play Chicago’s Soldier Field June 21 and June 25. Ticketholders have been advised to hold on to their tickets and await further news about rescheduled dates.

Jagger is expected to make a full recovery, according to the statement issued by his representatives Sunday: “Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”