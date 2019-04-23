North Coast Music Festival lineup headed by Bassnectar and Major Lazer

Diplo (left) and Jillionaire of Major Lazer perform at a 2018 liquor promotion in Chicago. | Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Bassnectar and Major Lazer will return to the North Coast Music Festival as headliners at the two-day event’s new location, organizers announced Tuesday.

A fixture of Union Park in its first nine iterations, the Labor Day weekend fest moves this summer to Huntington Bank Pavilion, on the Northerly Island peninsula. Its two stages will present more than 20 acts Aug. 30 and 31.

The DJ Bassnectar (aka Lorin Ashton) and the EDM trio Major Lazer (Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire) made their North Coast debuts at the second festival in 2011. Bassnectar has appeared there twice since then.

Also on the bill this summer: Jauz, Jai Wolf, Tchami, Flux Pavilion, Big Wild, Gorgon City (Live), Snakehips, Trampa, Ookay, Yung Bae, Dirty Monkey, SG Lewis, Anna Lunoe, i_o, Melvv, SoDown, Ford, Inzo, Stratus, Align, Elevatd, GoodSex, Birthdayy Partyy and Dee Mash.

Single-day, two-day and VIP tickets go on sale at noon Friday at www.northcoastfestival.com.