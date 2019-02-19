Ozzy Osbourne cancels Australia, New Zealand, Japan tour dates due to illness

In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, Ozzy Osbourne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards 2015 in London. | Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File

Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled upcoming dates on his No More Tours 2 world tour it was announced Tuesday. Upcoming March dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan have been cancelled as the ailing singer battles lingering effects of pneumonia. The cancellations come at the request of his doctors.

Osbourne in January postponed the European leg of the tour after battling the flu and a severe upper-respiratory ailment.

“Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital. Thankfully he is now through the worst part,” wife Sharon Osbourne said via statement about the latest news. “His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel.”

Last year Osbourne cancelled the last four dates on the U.S. leg of the tour following treatment for a staph infection in his right hand. It’s been widely reported that those dates will be rescheduled later this year.