Parmount’s Broadway series boasts world premiere of ‘August Rush’ musical

A new stage musical based on the 2007 film "August Rush," which starred Freddie Highmore and Robin Williams, is part of the 2018-2019 Broadway series at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. | Warner Bros.

It’s a new day at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Joining its 2018-2019 Broadway musical series lineup of “Legally Blonde” (Sept. 5-Oct. 21), “The Wizard of Oz” (Nov. 14, 2018-Jan. 6, 2019) and “The Producers” (Feb. 6-March 17, 2019) will be the world premiere of the musical “August Rush” (April 24-June 2, 2019) — the first time the theater will be presenting a brand new show as part of its critically acclaimed series.

“August Rush,” based on the 2007 Oscar-nominated (best song) film starring Robin Williams and Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”), is presented in co-production with the Signature Theatre of Washington, D.C., and will be directed by Tony Award-winner (“Sweeney Todd”) John Doyle, with book and lyrics by Glen Berger, and music and lyrics by Mark Mancina (who composed the film’s soundtrack).

“I’m excited about the development of this new and unique musical,” said Doyle in today’s announcement. “’August Rush’ centers on the emotional and musical journey of a young boy — a lost boy. Through music he reunites with the parents he otherwise may never have found. The ‘hope’ that the story highlights is powerful. That, more than anything, is what attracted me to the material, and I’m honored to be a part of its journey.”

Series subscription renewals are available starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 at paramountaurora.com. For new subscriber information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or visit the theater box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. Individual tickets will go on sale in June; the date to be announced.