PBS suspends ‘Tavis Smiley’ show amid allegations of sexual misconduct

PBS talk show host Tavis Smiley’s late-night interview show has been suspended by the network effective Wednesday, amid allegations of sexual misconduct by the host and author.

In a statement, PBS, which distributes Smiley’s critically acclaimed interview show to public television affiliates across the country, including WTTW-Channel 11 in Chicago, said: “PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

Sources told Variety that the investigation found credible allegations that “Smiley had engaged in sexual relationships with multiple subordinates.” Smiley’s program premiered on PBS in 2004 and was awarded numerous NAACP Image Awards for outstanding news series and outstanding news/information series.

The “Smiley” suspension comes on the heels of the network’s similar detachment from Charlie Rose’s late-night program in November, following sexual harassment allegations made against Rose.