Philip Roth, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, dies at 85

Philip Roth poses at his home in Warren, Connecticut, in 2005. | Douglas Healey/AP

Philip Roth, the prolific American novel whose many awards included a Pulitzer Prize, has died at age 85, the New Yorker reports.

The magazine, which frequently published his work, attributed the news to “friends close to him.”

Roth won the Pulitzer for “American Pastoral” in 1998. His other well-known works include “Goodbye, Columbus,” “Portnoy’s Complaint” and “The Human Stain.”