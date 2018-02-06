PHOTO GALLERY: Marilyn Manson back on track at the Riv

After suffering a severe injury to his lower leg from a freak accident on stage during a concert last fall in New York City — which resulted in the cancellation of 9 October tour dates (including Chicago) — Marilyn Manson is back on the road and arrived in Chicago Tuesday night for a sold-out, rescheduled show at the Riv.

On Saturday night, Manson performed a rescheduled date in Milwaukee as well, sporting an orthopedic walking boot, which remained an integral part of his wardrobe for the Chicago show. A moveable goth “throne” also helped Manson easily navigate the Riv’s stage.

Manson is touring behind his latest album “Heaven Upside Down,” which was released in early October.